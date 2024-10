KHULNA, Oct 19, 2024 (BSS) - Classes and administrative activities of Khulna University (KU) and Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) will resume tomorrow (Sunday) after a 11-day holiday marking the Durga Puja and the holy Fateha-i-Yajdaham, said KU and KUET press releases today.

KU and KUET authorities announced the holidays from October 9 to October 17 for Durga Puja, the greatest religious festival of the Hindu community, and for the holy Fateha-i-Yazdaham.