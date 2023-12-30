Production at Bangladesh’s lone coal mine to remain suspended - Dainikshiksha

The production at Barapukuria Coal Mine remained suspended from Friday on a temporary basis, said authorities at the coal mine.

The production at the coal mine will resume within February after relocating all machinery in new phases, said deputy general manager of the coal mine, Rashed Kamal.

A total of 2.71 lakh metric tonnes of coal had been lifted under the current 1412 phase, and coal extraction under the 1209 phase would be resumed within February after maintenance work, he said.

The authorities concerned said some 1.95 lakh metric tonnes of coal were in stock for the Barapukuria Coal-fired Power Plant.

Abdullah Al Mamun, manager of the power plant, said there were three units of 525 MW capacity in the power plant, and there was enough coal to operate the power plant for two months.source: newage