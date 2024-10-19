SC resumes regular judicial proceedings tomorrow after 42-day vacation - Dainikshiksha

Supreme Court (SC) will resume its regular judicial proceedings tomorrow after the end of a 42-day vacation started on September 8.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has already constituted 54 High Court Benches with specific jurisdiction to conduct the trial proceedings after the vacation, said a notification.

The regular judicial proceedings of the SC remained closed till today.

There were six judges including the chief justice in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court as the full bench of the apex court will hold hearing tomorrow. Then, the bench will be splitted into two benches that will continue judicial proceedings from Monday (October 21).

Besides, there were 101 judges in the high court division. 29 Division Benches and 25 Single High Court Benches were constituted with 83 Judges from the High Court division.

The Supreme Court published benches and judges information on its website.

source: BSS