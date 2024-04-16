13 killed in Faridpur road accident - Dainikshiksha

At least 13 people were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a pick-up van on Khulna-Dhaka highway at Dignagar Tentultala point of Kanaipur area under Sadar upazila in Faridpur district Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred at about 7:45am and identities of the victims could not be known immediately, Karimpur highway police station officer-in-charge Md Salauddin Chowdhury said.

He said that the 11 of the victims died on the spot and four other injured ones were rescued and sent to hospital.

Md Hasanuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Faridpur Sadar Police Station, said that two more people died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

He said that the deceased people were passengers of the pick-up van.

According to locals and police officials, a pick-up van coming from Alfadanga of Faridpur collided head-on with a Magura-bound bus of Unique Paribahan from Dhaka.source: newage