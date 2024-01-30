Brother, 2 nephews arrested over killing of college teacher in Gazipur - Dainikshiksha

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three people in connection with the murder of a college teacher in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur on Monday.

Maj Gen Yasir Arafat Hossain, company commander of RAB-1in Porabari camp, disclosed the information at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The arrestees are Md Mojibur, his sons Md Sumon and Md Sejan, hailing from Sajandhar village under Kaliakoir upazila. Mojibur is the younger brother of victim Reza Sayeed Al Mamun.

Reza Sayeed Al Mamun was an assistant professor of economics department at Jatir Pita Bangabandhu Government College in the Kaliakoir upazila.

On Sunday afternoon, the accused, equipped with locally-made weapons and sticks, swooped on Reza from behind over a land dispute when he was working on the land near his house.

Later, victim’s wife Hasina Akhter filed a murder case with the Kaliakoir police station.

A team of the elite force conducted a drive in the Konabari area and arrested them with the help of technology.

During interrogation, the arrestees confessed to their involvement in the killing.source: unb