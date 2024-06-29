College student killed in motorcycle accident in Sylhet - Dainikshiksha

College student killed in motorcycle accident in Sylhet

dainikshiksha desk |

A college student died in a motorcycle accident in the Saraker Bazar of Kanaighat upazila in Sylhet at around 4:30 pm on Friday (June 28).

The deceased, Shahriar Ahmed Swapan (19), was an honors first-year student at Sylhet MC College and the son of Abdur Razzak from Sultanpur Union in the Zakiganj upazila.

Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kanaighat Police Station, confirmed the matter.

Swapan was traveling from Zakiganj to Sylhet on his motorcycle. Upon reaching the Rampur passenger shed in Kanaighat, his motorcycle collided with an oncoming CNG auto-rickshaw. Swapan died on the spot.source: unb

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market HSC, equivalent exams begin Sunday - dainik shiksha HSC, equivalent exams begin Sunday Dreams must be spread among children: Rumana Ali - dainik shiksha Dreams must be spread among children: Rumana Ali College student killed in motorcycle accident in Sylhet - dainik shiksha College student killed in motorcycle accident in Sylhet please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0024290084838867