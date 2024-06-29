College student killed in motorcycle accident in Sylhet - Dainikshiksha

A college student died in a motorcycle accident in the Saraker Bazar of Kanaighat upazila in Sylhet at around 4:30 pm on Friday (June 28).

The deceased, Shahriar Ahmed Swapan (19), was an honors first-year student at Sylhet MC College and the son of Abdur Razzak from Sultanpur Union in the Zakiganj upazila.

Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kanaighat Police Station, confirmed the matter.

Swapan was traveling from Zakiganj to Sylhet on his motorcycle. Upon reaching the Rampur passenger shed in Kanaighat, his motorcycle collided with an oncoming CNG auto-rickshaw. Swapan died on the spot.source: unb