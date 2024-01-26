Don't put pressure on children for study: JnU VC Sadeka Halim - Dainikshiksha

Jagannath University (JnU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Sadeka Halim advised parents not to put pressure on their children for study.

She made the call while addressing as the chief guest at the 21st founding anniversary of HEED International School near the university on Thursday.

Addressing the teaching method, the VC said, “Don't put too much pressure on kids to study. Don't make them robots. Don’t ask them that he or she will have to get an A+, they must get a chance in medical colleges, universities. Don't put that pressure on students. In this way, the tendency to commit suicide among students is noticed.”

She also said that nowadays parents start competition to have a GPA 5 from schools and they even wonder why the children achieved four out of five.

“Many guardians are worried about it but we should be careful about the development of the children' mental health,” she observed.

Calling the children as a future asset, she said, “I see the future of Bangladesh in the children. One thing must be remembered that currently the condition of children in Bangladesh is not good. Only 27 percent of children in the country live in cities. A large proportion of the rest are deprived of proper educational opportunities.”source: unb