Guardians announce programme demanding cancellation - Dainikshiksha

A group of guardians has declared a series of programmes demanding the cancellation of the new curriculum.

They have scheduled a guardians' rally at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on November 24, urging the withdrawal of the new school curriculum. Leading up to the rally, they plan to organise daily gatherings in front of their children's schools and submit a memorandum to the offices of deputy commissioners on November 14 to reinforce their demand.

This announcement came during a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital on Friday, where the guardians criticised the new curriculum, labelling it as contrary to the 'national education policy.'

They advocated for the continuation of the number and grade-based evaluation system, suggesting the removal of indicators such as triangles, circles, squares, etc.

Among their other demands, the guardians called for the retention of two temporary written tests (60 marks) based on scores, treating class tests as continuous assessments (40 marks).

They proposed that starting from class IX, students should have the opportunity to choose subjects based on their interests, with a mandatory inclusion of science in the curriculum. Additionally, they urged the government to cover all learning, project, and experiential class expenses and insisted that projects be completed during the school term.

The guardians emphasised the encouragement of group and project work, along with a focus on theoretical studies.

Furthermore, they called for the cancellation of the decision to grant registration and certificates in every class each year, the continuation of primary and junior scholarship exams, and the maintenance of the two public exams SSC and HSC.

The guardians demanded that before implementing the new curriculum in all classes, it should be presented in the cabinet and parliament.

At the press conference, participating guardians criticised various aspects of the new curriculum. A parent of a Class V student expressed dissatisfaction with the new curriculum, voicing concerns about its impact on students.

Rakhal Raha, who identified himself as a writer and guardian, presented a written statement at the press conference, urging the adoption of the British education system and emphasising the retention of the science department in the ninth grade.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has consistently reassured that students do not need coaching in the new curriculum.

Opposition to the new curriculum from coaching centre owners is driven by fears of business closures, the minister said and also raised concerns about parents spreading rumours and misinformation through various media platforms, including Facebook.

She urged all to remain cautious and accurate in information dissemination.