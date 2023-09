Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Habibur Rahman has been appointed as the new commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Habibur, now the chief of Tourist Police, will replace outgoing DMP commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq.

The Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification in this regard today. Signed by deputy secretary Sirajum Munira, the notification said the appointment will come into effect immediately. source: BSS