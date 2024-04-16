Heatwave sweeps over 8 divisions as temperatures soar - Dainikshiksha

A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet and it may continue, according to BMD’s weather bulletin on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds may occur in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Sylhet divisions.

However, for the rest of the country, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies, it said.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country, added the bulletin.source: unb