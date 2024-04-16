Heatwave sweeps over 8 divisions as temperatures soar - Dainikshiksha

Heatwave sweeps over 8 divisions as temperatures soar

dainikshiksha desk |

A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet and it may continue, according to BMD’s weather bulletin on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds may occur in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Sylhet divisions.

However, for the rest of the country, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies, it said.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country, added the bulletin.source: unb

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market 13 killed in Faridpur road accident - dainik shiksha 13 killed in Faridpur road accident World leaders urge restraint as Israel says it will respond to Iran’s attack - dainik shiksha World leaders urge restraint as Israel says it will respond to Iran’s attack Historic Mujibnagar Day tomorrow - dainik shiksha Historic Mujibnagar Day tomorrow Traders propose raising edible oil prices by Tk 10 per litre as VAT exemption period ends - dainik shiksha Traders propose raising edible oil prices by Tk 10 per litre as VAT exemption period ends please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0047030448913574