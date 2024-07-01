HSC exams to be scheduled earlier from next year : Mohibul - Dainikshiksha

In response to the disruption caused by rain, the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams will be rescheduled to an earlier date from next year, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has said.

On the first day of this year's HSC and equivalent exams, many candidates faced significant difficulties due to heavy rainfall.

Many students were unable to reach their centers on time.

With more rain forecasted in the coming days, the Education Board instructed that extra time be given to students arriving late at exam centers.

Addressing a press briefing at the International Mother Language Institute in Segunbagicha on Sunday, the minister said, "Our exam schedule was disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. We have mostly recovered from that. Next year, the exams will be scheduled earlier, and the HSC exams will be held during the driest season possible."