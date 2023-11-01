HSC results between Nov 26 and Nov 28 - Dainikshiksha

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations are scheduled to be published between November 26 and November 28.

Education boards have proposed to the Ministry of Education that the results be officially disclosed on any one of the dates: November 26, 27, or 28. The final decision on the specific date will be made with the approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in accordance with the recommendations of the inter-education board coordination committee.

Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar, who serves as both the president of the inter-board coordination committee and the chairman of the Dhaka Education Board, confirmed this development to dainikshiksha.com on Tuesday evening.

He mentioned that a proposal has already been forwarded to the ministry, suggesting the publication of results on any of the specified dates: November 26, 27, or 28.

Board officials have reported that examiners have successfully submitted the answer sheets following the completion of their assessments, and the process of inputting scores is currently underway.

The HSC examinations commenced on August 17 and concluded on September 25, with practical exams taking place between September 26 and October 4.