IU expels ex-BCL activist, suspends five students - Dainikshiksha

The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia on Wednesday expelled a student, also an ex-activist of the ruling Awami League-backed student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League, for vandalising the university medical centre.

Five other students were also suspended from the university temporarily for torturing a fresher in the human resource management department.

The decision was made at a meeting of the university’s disciplinary committee with vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam in the chair in the afternoon.

The expelled, Rezwan Siddiqi Kabbo, was a student of the law department under 2018-19 academic session and also an IU BCL activist.

Four other suspended students were Hisham Nazir Shuvo, Mizanur Rahman Emon, Shahriar Hasan Pulok, Sheikh Sala Uddin Shakib and Sadman Sakib Aqib. All are students of the human resource management department under the 2021-22 academic session of the university.

The vice-chancellor issued the expulsion order against Kabbo and the suspension order against Shuvo, Emon, Pulok and Shakib for violating rules and regulations of the university, IU proctor professor M Shahadat Hossain Azad said.

Kabbo was expelled as the probe bodies found his involvement in vandalising the university medical centre while the rest of the four other students were expelled for their involvement in torturing a fresher, the proctor said.

Earlier, Kabbo and two of his accomplices vandalised equipment at the university medical centre on the campus in Kushtia on July 11, 2023.

The university administration suspended them on July 15.

On September 3, a group of students, including Hisham Nazir Shuvo, Mizanur Rahman Emon, Shahriar Hasan Pulok, Sheikh Salauddin Shakib and Sadman Shakib Akib of the human resource management department brought a fresher of the same department to Birshreshtha Hamidur Rahman Auditorium area after his orientation class on September 2 and tortured him mentally. They tortured him again on September 3.

On September 10, the victim filed a complaint with proctor M Shahadat Hossain Azad, student adviser Professor Shelina Nasrin and acting registrar HM Ali Hasan in this connection seeking punishment for the accused involved in torturing him.

The university authorities formed a five-member probe body, headed by IU business administration faculty dean Professor M Shaiful Islam to look into the matter.

On October 3, the university authorities expelled IU BCL unit former activist Rezwan Siddiqi Kabbo for vandalism and Hisham Nazir Shuvo and Mizanur Rahman Emon for torturing the fresher of the human resource management department.

The university administration also suspended Pulok, Shakib and Akib for their alleged involvement in torturing the fresher.

Later, the university authorities on October 4 withdrew their decision about expelling three students following a demonstration staged by a group of fellow students of the 2021-22 academic session.source: unb