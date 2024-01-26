JnU to organise 3-day theatre festival from January 28 - Dainikshiksha

The Theatre and Performance Studies Department of Jagannath University (JnU) is going to organise a three-day theatre festival.

Catharine Purification, chairman of the Theatre Department, announced the festival in a press conference on Thursday held in the central auditorium of the university.

The festival will be held for the second time in the central auditorium of the university on January 28, 29 and 30.

Catharine Purification said that next Sunday (January 28) at 11 am the programme will be inaugurated in the presence of the vice-chancellor of Jagannath University (JnU), prof. Dr. Sadeka Halim and prominent actor Asaduzzaman Noor, also an MP.

In this festival, six dramas will be staged. They are “Radhaman Dhanpudi” by Mohammad Khorshed Alam, “Letter to a Child Never Born” by Oriana Fallaci, “Raktakadam” and “Jomaloye Ekbela” by Manmath Roy, “Tapaswi O Tarangini” by Buddhadev Bose and “Miss Julie” by August Strindberg.

These dramas will be staged under the guidance of students as part of the 'Student Drama Instruction' course of the 2017-18 academic year of the Theatre department.

On the first day, “Radhaman Dhanpudi” will be staged at noon and “Letter to a Child Never Born” at 6 p.m. On January 29, “Raktakadam” will be staged at noon and “Tapaswi O Tarangini” at 6 p.m. And the last day, January 30, “Miss Julie” will be staged at noon and “Jomaloye Ekabela” at 6 p.m.

Anyone can enjoy each play with only Tk50 for students of Jagannath University and Tk100 for outsiders.

The students of the academic year 2017-18, who will perform in the dramas, are: Parma Raha, Milton Chakma, Priya Banik, Alimul Islam, Jobaida Faisal Eva, Ibrahim Zaman Elin, Shamima Akhter Swarna, Ibrahim Hossain Sanim, Shafiqul Islam, Arifur Islam, Lamia, Shakeel Ahmed, Ucchash Talukdar, Sabiha Haque, Nafis Ismam Tashiq, Anika Ibnat Anamika, Md. Manyur Islam Nibir, Jannatul Ferdous Runa and Shahinul Islam Sagar.source : unb