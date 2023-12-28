Journalist torturers won't be spared: PM - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the culprits involved in inhuman torture on journalists on October 28 would not be spared.

"The country had witnessed a lot of movements and struggles. But, journalists were not targeted any time. The attacks were attempted to murder as the attackers hit heads of journalists. I have no word to regret it," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks as a group of journalists injured in the gruesome attack on October 28 last, met her at her official residence Ganabhaban here this morning.

She said they who were involved in such heinous acts will not get over.

"The culprits will have to be brought to justice by reviewing the pictures and video footages of the incidents," she said.

The premier said attacks were also carried out on the house of the chief justice, judge's quarter and on duty police personnel.

"There is no instance of launching attack on the house of the chief justice before," she said.

She added: "The order givers (of such heinous acts) must have to face the music”.

Sheikh Hasina asked the countrymen to be alert as conspiracies are being hatched at home and abroad to thwart the upcoming general election.

At the outset of the function, the prime minister inquired about the health of the injured journalists.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim gave the address of welcome.

Jatiya Press Club General Secretary Shyamal Dutta moderated the function while Editor-in-chief of Ekattor TV and president of the Editors Guild, Bangladesh, Mozammel Babu and Head of News of Ekattor TV Shakil Ahmed also spoke.

Senior journalists from different media houses were present on the occasion.

A video documentary on October 28 last mayhem based on the statements of the injured journalists describing the inhuman torture they went through was screened at the function.source: bss