Local, foreigner powers to be faced with people's support: Razzaque - Dainikshiksha

Agriculture Minister and Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Dr Md Abdur Razzaque today said that all forces, including local and foreigner powers, will be dealt with the power and support of the people.

"The strength of Awami League is the people of this country and AL's grassroots leaders and activists. We will face all domestic and foreign forces with the power of the people," he said.

The veteran AL leader said these while addressing the special extended meeting of Upazila unit of AL at Zila Parishad Auditorium in Madhupur Upazila of Tangail.

Urging the leaders and grassroots' workers of AL to become more united, Razzaque said that the elections will be held within the next three months.

Since 2008, BNP did not accept any election easily, he said, adding that ahead of the election, BNP is again threatening to create arson, terror and riots like in 2015.

"We will face BNP unitedly," he added.

With Senior Vice President of Madhupur Upazila Awami League Yakub Ali, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Tangail District Awami League Vice President Bappu Siddiqui, Madhupur Municipality Mayor Siddique Hossain Khan and Upazila Awami League Vice President Abdul Gafur Montu.