Next general polls must be held by Jan 29: EC Alamgir

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir today said as per the constitutional obligation, the next general elections must be held within January 29 next.

“A constitutional vacuum will be created if the next general polls are not held within January 29 next,” he told the reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban here.

Reiterating that there has to be an election in any situation otherwise there will be a constitutional vacuum in the country, the election commissioner said, adding that if the vacuum is created, there will be anarchy in the country but the Election Commission (EC) cannot allow to happen that.

Replying to a question, EC Alamgir said the election commissioners are not employees of the government or any institution, while they took oath as the country’s constitution and they must keep up their oath.

About foreign election observers, he said European Union is an organisation and there are many countries in the world. Election observers can come to Bangladesh from any country of the world, he added.

The election commissioner said the EC will soon invite SAARC countries to send observers in the next parliamentary elections.   

The current parliament expires on January 29. According to the constitution, the national elections must be held at any time within the last 90 days of the parliament's tenure. The 90-day countdown will start from November 1.

