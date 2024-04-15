No respite from heat wave in five days: BMD - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: Six divisions including Dhaka have been experiencing mild to moderate heat wave and it may continue for next five days commencing Monday (April 15, 2024), according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Country’s highest temperature was recorded in Rangamati at 40 degree Celsius on Sunday.

“Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Sylhet divisions and Rangpur & Nilphamari districts and it may continue,” said a Met office bulletin.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country in 24 hours commencing 9am on Monday.

Trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The Met office also forecast rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind at one or two places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places in 24 hours from 9am on Tuesday.

Besides, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions may experience rains or thunder showers in 24 hours from 9am on Wednesday, it said. source: UNB