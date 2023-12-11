NUB celebrates CSE Day with focus on building Smart Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at Northern University Bangladesh (NUB) organized its CSE Day 203 on December 9, Saturday, with a focus on the role of technology in building a Smart Bangladesh.

The event, held at the university auditorium on its permanent campus in the capital, brought together distinguished guests, faculty, students, and industry leaders to celebrate innovation and discuss the future of technology in Bangladesh, according to a press release.

Member of Parliament of Dhaka-18 Constituency Mohammad Habib Hasan joined the event as the chief guest. He lauded the students for their innovative projects and expressed his confidence that they will play a vital role in fulfilling the vision of a Smart Bangladesh.

Professor Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of NUB said, "The times have changed, the current world is seeing new technologies almost every day. There is an endless competition of innovation around the world. To lead the country in this competition, you will be the torchbearers of the future in the knowledge industry on behalf of the country.”

Professor Dr M Kaykobad, renowned computer scientist and Professor of BUET, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of CSE education and encouraging students to embrace emerging technologies.

Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, CEO of FBCCI Innovation and Research Centre, Taufiqur Rahman, Head of a2i-iLab, and Saad Al Zabir Abdullah, Head of IT at NUB were among the special guests who spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of collaboration between academia and industry in driving technological advancement.

The day witnessed a vibrant showcase of student-developed software, robots, and other technologies, showcasing the talent and creativity of NUB’s young engineers. New CSE students were welcomed with a warm reception, and the event concluded with a lively cultural programme.

Northern University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Anwar Hossain expressed his pride in the achievements of the CSE department and commended its commitment to fostering innovation and excellence.source: unb