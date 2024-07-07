PM Hasina dismisses anti-quota protest as irrational, calls it sub-judice - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday dismissed the movement against the quota system in the government jobs as irrational saying it's sub-judice.

“I don’t think there is any rationality for what is being done today in the name of movement by wasting the study time,” she said.

The premier said this when the central leaders of Jubo Mohila League paid a courtesy call on her at Ganabhaban on the occasion of its 22nd founding anniversary.

Jubo Mohila League, an associate body of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL), was founded on July 6, 2002.

Referring to the recent judgment of the High Court against the abolishment of the quota system in the government jobs, Hasina said the it's not right to wage a movement against the judgment of the High Court and it is a sub-judice matter.

“If the High Court delivers judgment on an issue, it (any change) will have to come again from the High Court,” she said.

The PM said the government earlier abolished the quota system (in 2018) but different districts, remote areas and even women have been deprived of getting jobs in the last few years.

A large number of girls who used to get jobs due to the quota system in the past, did not get any opportunity in the past few years, she added.

Criticising the girls who are participating in the anti-quota movement, she said “Here I’ve a question. It needs to find the calculation that how many of them (girls) who earlier joined the movement (in 2018) sat for the PSC examination and how many of them passed,” she said.

The girls should prove first that a greater number of them qualified the examinations, said the prime minister.

Talking about the universal pension scheme, she said the government introduced it for all in accordance with Awami League’s electoral manifesto.

The PM asked all politicians including the members of the Jubo Mohila League to join the universal pension scheme for their safe old age life.

“If they join, they would not need to depend on others and they wouldn’t be a burden for their sons and daughters in their old age” she said.

AL President Sheikh Hasina said Jubo Mohila League has been struggling for establishing the rights of the country’s people from the very beginning of its foundation.

“The people voted for the Awami League consecutively after 2008. So, we came to power time and again. We’ve been able to elevate Bangladesh to a higher position in every sector, including women empowerment,” she said.

She said Khaleda Zia was ousted from power on two occasions by the people for vote-rigging.

“Khaleda Zia said with pride that she came to power through a voterless election held on February 15, 1996. But the people of Bangladesh ousted the thieves of votes. Within only one and half months — March 30, 1996, she had been forced to step down,” she added.

The PM said BNP again were ousted (in 2006) from power as the people didn’t accept their conspiracy to rig vote and the election (January 22, 2007 election) was spoiled.

The AL president asked the members of Jubo Mohila League to raise the misrules of the BNP regimes before the people as well as to play a more active role so that their misrules can not return again in the country.