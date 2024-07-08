PM Hasina leaves for Beijing on four-day official visit - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday left Dhaka for Beijing on a four-day official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese premier Li Qiang.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the PM and her entourage departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:05am.



The flight is scheduled to land at Beijing Capital International Airport at 6pm local time (4:00pm BST).

During her stay in China, Hasina will have separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang (on July 10) at the Great Hall of the People and join a summit meeting on Trade, Business and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and China (on July 09).

Dhaka and Beijing are likely to sign some 20 MoUs and announce inauguration of some development projects after a bilateral meeting between the two sides to be led by the two premiers.

A reception will be organised in honor of the prime minister before the bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People. She will be given a guard of honor during the reception with due respect.

Hasina will join a welcome banquet (lunch) to be hosted by the Chinese premier there on July 10.



On July 09 she will have separate meeting with Chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Huning and President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun as well as join a wreath laying ceremony at Tiananmen Square and a dinner hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing.

During this visit, Bangladesh will seek China's assistance in the areas of investment and trade, financial assistance and repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at a press briefing on Sunday.

At the same time, Bangladesh will continue to provide support to China as its friend in the global context, he said.

This visit is expected to "outline a new blueprint for practical cooperation" in various fields and provide an opportunity for the two countries to coordinate their positions on regional and international affairs.

Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, PM’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu, State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, State Minister fort Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and other high level government officials are accompanying the Prime Minister.

The prime minister will return home from China on July 11 by a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.