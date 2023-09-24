PM reaches Washington DC from New York - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Washington DC, the USA capital city, this afternoon after joining the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and other high-level side and bilateral events in New York.

She reached Washington DC from New York by road at 6pm.

On her arrival in Washington DC,Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran received the premier with a flower bouquet.

Earlier, she left her Place of Residence, Lotte New York for Washington DC at 12:30pm.

She arrived in New York on September 17.

The prime minister will leave Washington DC for London, the capital city of the United Kingdom, on September 29.

She will stay in London till October 3.

After wrapping up her visit, the prime minister will leave London for home and scheduled to reach Dhaka on October 4. source: BSS