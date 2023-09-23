PM reiterates determination to hold free, fair polls - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her firm determination to hold a free, fair and credible election in Bangladesh, as she addressed a civic reception accorded to her here as chief guest.

"InshAllah, a free, fair and impartial election will be held in Bangladesh," she told the function organised by New York Metropolitan Awami League at a city hotel on Friday evening, mentioning that BNP doesn't want election.

"Does BNP actually want election? Who is their leader?" questioned Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the ruling Awami League (AL), who is now visiting New York to attend the 78th UNGA.

She added: "Fugitive convict, money burglar, arms smuggler, murderer, grenade attacker of August 21 (is their leader); if this is the leader of a party then why would people vote for that party and him."

She continued that they didn't get votes in the 2008 election as well as didn't participate in the 2014 election.

Referring to the killing of people by arson attack in the name of preventing election, she said that "how many lives have been taken? If you still see the face of those burnt people, you will see what a heinous act was done".

"And those, who did it, none can be as despicable as they are," she added.

Regarding the upcoming elections, Sheikh Hasina vowed that "Inshallah there will be free, fair and impartial elections. People will vote properly."

She said the Bangladesh people should at least realise that they got freedom by voting for boat (AL's election symbol) and the people's fate has changed today for voting in favor of boat.

"The image of Bangladesh has been brightened all over the world because of voting for boat (by people of the country)," she said.

She went on saying that those who live abroad must understand that during the regime of BNP-Jamaat, one couldn't talk to anyone abroad, and now people look at Bangladesh with respect.

The prime minister called upon all not to pay heed to the propaganda, saying that "you, all have to always keep in mind that the image of Bangladesh will always be brightened."

She added: "When, today the world leaders recognize (the success of Bangladesh), then we shouldn't need to pay heed what a few scumbags are saying."

She went on saying that "those, convicted for committing various crimes, now they've taken shelter to different countries of the world and are spreading various false slanders through different social media and apps to cover up their misdeeds."

Making call to all to unmask the faces of slanderers, Sheikh Hasina said that their faces should be exposed when they spread false propaganda.

"They need to be exposed to people who they are?" she added.

The prime minister urged all to be aware of this group of thieves.source: BSS