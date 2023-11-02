Political turmoil hits academic calendar - Dainikshiksha

The past week began with a significant opposition gathering by the BNP on October 28, followed by a general strike and concluding with a three-day blockade. As the situation unfolds, there is a looming possibility of more disruptive programmes. Although the current protests have not been continuous, the prospects of intensified actions, including hartals and blockades, have not been ruled out. Political insiders suggest a more demanding agenda ahead, heightening concerns of potential disruption to the academic calendar as the year-end approaches.

Given the 12th general election scheduled for January, schools nationwide had previously decided to wrap up their annual examinations and evaluations by November. Notably, the education authorities had initially set November 1 as the start date for annual exams in select capital schools, but this has been postponed to November 5. Furthermore, the planned annual assessment of the new curriculum for Class VI and Class VII, originally scheduled for November 5, has now been rescheduled to commence on November 9. Likewise, regular examinations in various colleges affiliated with the National University have also been delayed.

The persistent political unrest, characterised by intermittent strikes and blockades, threatens to disrupt the smooth conduct of annual exams and the assessment of the new curriculum. The distribution of new textbooks to schools by November could encounter significant challenges. In addition, the annual and term exams at various universities and colleges may also face postponement, as several universities have already had to defer exams during the recent blockades. The reduced presence of teachers and students in schools and colleges, both in the capital and throughout the country, is cause for concern. These developments have left education authorities apprehensive about adhering to the curriculum, leaving nearly four crore teachers, students, and parents in a state of uncertainty.

In the current political climate, the typical sequence of events involves the BNP initiating hartals or blockades, followed by Jamaat and other smaller groups. The Awami League, with the support of the police, intervenes to curtail these activities, leading to confrontations and clashes. Recent days have seen several casualties, affecting not only political activists but also law enforcement personnel. Incidents of arson involving buses and hospitals have raised further concerns among parents, who are reluctant to send their children to schools and colleges, thereby hindering the usual educational process.

During the blockade, schools in the capital witnessed diminished attendance, with some places experiencing fewer students and many colleges reporting disappointing teacher turnout. An anonymous director at the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education expressed concerns about the potential disruption to the academic calendar. While it has been resolved to proceed with the annual examination and summative evaluation as initially scheduled, the evolving situation may necessitate new strategies.

Education officials emphasise that failing to complete school annual exams in November could jeopardise the training of teachers for the new curriculum in December. Furthermore, the introduction of a new curriculum in three additional classes next year may face delays. However, the Secondary and Higher Education Directorate remains optimistic. Director-General Professor Nehal Ahmed underscores the importance of commencing annual evaluations in schools from November 9, urging a collective focus on completing annual exams by November 30.

The rescheduling of the annual collective evaluation for classes six and seven in the new curriculum, moving it from November 5 to November 9, aims to reduce the gap between the two sets of student examinations. A revised letter detailing these changes was dispatched to schools last Monday.