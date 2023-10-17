Position not changed, want free and fair election in Bangladesh: UN - Dainikshiksha

The United Nations has said that they had not changed their position over the upcoming general election in Bangladesh and that they wanted to see a free and fair election in the country.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, made the comment responding to a question on UN’s latest position on Bangladesh election.

The spokesman for the UN secretary-general was responding to questions on issues from different corners of the globe. A near-verbatim transcript of the briefing by Stéphane Dujarric was posted on UN website.

The question referred to the European Union and United States’ dissatisfaction on Bangladeshi electoral environment, the EU’s decision of not observing the upcoming election in Bangladesh, US pre-election assessment team’s urge for dialogue between the ruling party and opposition and a report of Voice of America English service that mentioned current regime attacking on opposition by all means.

Responding to the question on the UN’s latest position on Bangladesh in ‘this current oppressed situation,’ Stéphane Dujarric said, ‘Our position has not changed, that we want to see a free and fair election in Bangladesh, and a climate where people can speak out without fear of retribution from whichever side they speak out. And also, just to point out that the UN is not in the business of observing elections unless it receives a mandate.’ source : new age