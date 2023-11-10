RU holds freshers' reception ceremony - Dainikshiksha

Rajshahi University (RU) authority held a freshers' orientation for the newly-admitted first-year (honours) students under 2022-2023 academic session amid festivity and fanfare today.

The orientation for the new students of different departments and institutions was held at Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium of the university.

Vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar welcomed the students with flower sticks wishing them every success at the campus.

Pro-VCs Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Prof Humayun Kabir, Treasurer Prof Obayedur Rahman Pramanik, Students Adviser Prof Jahangir Alam Saud and Proctor Prof Asabul Haque also spoke on the occasion.

Inspiring the students, the VC urged them to take pleasure in the student life with a bit of care. "The purpose of education is to acquire knowledge from reality and to utilize it for mankind," he added.

He also urged them to remain on the right track as it's very much important to acquire knowledge properly.

Prof Golam Sabbir also reminded them to be part of building a smart Bangladesh envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who has been working relentlessly to this end.

Terming the students as the leaders of the future Bangladesh, he also urged them to be equipped with modern knowledge properly.

This year, around 4,000 students were admitted to 59 Departments under 12 faculties and two institutions of the university.source: BSS