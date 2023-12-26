RU to go on a 10-day vacation from Friday - Dainikshiksha

RU to go on a 10-day vacation from Friday

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Rajshahi University (RU) will go on a ten-day vacation for winter coupled with weekend and election from Friday next.

Professor Prodip Kumar Panday, Administrator of Public Relation Office of RU, said all the academic activities of the university will remain suspended during the vacation. However, residential halls will remain open as usual.

He said the five-day winter vacation will continue from December 31 to January 4. There are four-day weekends before and after the winter vacation and another day vacation for the national election on January 7.

After the vacation, academic activities along with other relevant ones will resume from January 8, 2024.source: bss

MBBS admission test on Feb 9, Dental on March 8 - dainik shiksha MBBS admission test on Feb 9, Dental on March 8 7th non-fiction book fair begins today at DU - dainik shiksha 7th non-fiction book fair begins today at DU EED implements Tk 3,560.72-cr education infrastructure schemes in Rajshahi - dainik shiksha EED implements Tk 3,560.72-cr education infrastructure schemes in Rajshahi Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says Israel strike kills 70 in refugee camp - dainik shiksha Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says Israel strike kills 70 in refugee camp please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.26022601127625