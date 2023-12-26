RU to go on a 10-day vacation from Friday - Dainikshiksha

Rajshahi University (RU) will go on a ten-day vacation for winter coupled with weekend and election from Friday next.

Professor Prodip Kumar Panday, Administrator of Public Relation Office of RU, said all the academic activities of the university will remain suspended during the vacation. However, residential halls will remain open as usual.

He said the five-day winter vacation will continue from December 31 to January 4. There are four-day weekends before and after the winter vacation and another day vacation for the national election on January 7.

After the vacation, academic activities along with other relevant ones will resume from January 8, 2024.source: bss