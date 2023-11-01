RUET inters into Intl Wi-Fi connection - Dainikshiksha

RUET inters into Intl Wi-Fi connection

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has entered into the international wireless Wi-Fi system today.

With this breakthrough, teachers, students, officers and employees of the RUET will get scopes of enjoying the internet in any important institutions free of cost from now on.

Vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Jahangir Alam inaugurated the system saying many of the world's famous universities, airports, railway stations, bus stoppage, hotel and guest houses are connected with the system.

Image: collected

From now on, RUET family members will get the internet services free of cost. As a result, the RUET has advanced one-step forward on the path of building Smart Bangladesh envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

With administrator of central computer center Prof Ali Hossain, the inaugural ceremony was attended, among others, by Civil Engineering Faculty Dean Prof Muhammad Kamruzzaman, Applied Science and Human Faculty Dean Prof Abbas Ali, Research and Extension Director Prof Faruque Hossain, Students Welfare Director Rabiul Awal and Planning and Development Director Prof Jaglul Sadat ‍source: BSS

