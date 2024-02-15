SSC exams start today - Dainikshiksha

SSC exams start today

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The Secondary School Certificate and its equivalent examinations for 2024 begin today.

This year, 20,24,192 examinees are expected to sit for the tests at 3,700 centres from 29,735 educational institutions, according to the Secondary and Higher Education Division.

Of the candidates, 10,31,314 are girls.

A total of 1,606,879 students are expected to sit for SSC exams under nine general education boards, 2,90,940 for Dakhil tests under madrasa education board, while 1,26,373 vocational students are to appear for the exams under the technical education board.

The education ministry asked the authorities to ensure that all coaching centres remain closed from February 13 to March 12, aiming to prevent question leak.

No mobile phone and electronic devices will be allowed in the exam centres and only the exam centre secretary can use a feature phone.

Students will have to enter the exam halls 30 minutes before a test starts.source: the daily star

SSC exams start today