Students block Dhaka-Tangail for 2 hrs demanding quota cancellation - Dainikshiksha

Students of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University in Tangail blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway for around two hours on Saturday demanding cancellation of quota system in government jobs,.

The students put up barricade on the highway at 10 am on Saturday in the Nagarjalfai Bypass area and removed it around 12 pm after police intervention.

The blockade halted vehicular movement on both sides of the highway, resulting in huge traffic gridlock and causing immense suffering to passengers.

Tangail Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mohammad Ruhul Amin Sharif said, “After hearing the news of the blockade, we went there and talked to the students. Then students lifted the blockade peacefully."source: unb