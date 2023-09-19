Teacher arrested over sexual harassment

Police arrested a teacher of Chuadanga government girls’ high school on charge of sexually harassing a student at his residence of Sheikhpara village under sadar upazila in the district Monday night.

The arrested, Shakil Arafat, a resident of Forashpur village under Kaliganj upazila in Jhenaidah, is an English assistant teacher of the school.

The victim’s father lodged a case accusing Shakil Arafat with Chuadanga police station in this connection, the police station officer-in-charge M Mahabbur Rahman said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Chuadanga police conducted a drive in the Sheikhpara village and arrested the teacher in that case, the police official said.

According to the case statement, Shakil Arafat used to teach around 40 female students at a private batch in his residence. He often tried to make an intimate relationship with the victim.

The teacher also threatened the victim to give lower marks in his subject as she denied involving any relationship, the statement said.

He, at one stage, forced the victim to make an illicit relationship but failed. The incident came to light after the victim’s classmates disclosed the matter with her family.

Meanwhile, the students of the school brought out a protest rally in front of the school Tuesday morning demanding justice over the incident.

The rally ended in the Chuadanga district commissioner office premises after parading main streets of the city.

Later, the students submitted a written statement to the district commissioner, Kissinger Chakma, demanding immediate punishment of the teacher.

The district commissioner, however, formed a four-member probe committee led by additional district commissioner Sharmin Akter to look into the matter.

Legal action would be taken against Shakil Arafat after getting the probe report, the DC Kissinger Chakma said.