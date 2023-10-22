Textile Talent Hunt 8.0 National Conference held in Dhaka - Dainikshiksha

Textile Today Innovation Hub organized “TTH 8.0 National Conference- the Competition Day” to select 101 potential innovation masterminds.

The conference was held at the Council Hall of IDEB in Dhaka’s Kakrail on Friday.

Earlier, the Textile Talent Hunt (TTH) 2023-24 competition – presented by Centro and Powered by Archroma was launched on August 2 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

The conference selected 101 students from around 250 students through video audition, innovative idea audition and MCQ exam of around 25 textile universities from all over the country for the National Competition.

Best 25 received Tk 1.25 lacs award money at the event. Earlier, Over 2,000 students directly participated in the TTH Campus Drive and Seminar at 30+ campuses from all over Bangladesh.

Among the 101 Innovation Masterminds, five champions from the five zones are- NM Azizur Rahman from Bangladesh University of Textiles; Khalid Zaman Mumit from Jashore University of Science and Technology; Abir Hossain from Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology; Mohammad Asif from Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University and Mohammad Ibrahim from Textile Engineering College, Noakhali.

All the participants received certificates for attending the “Transformation to Innovation” session conducted by Eousup Novee Bablu, GM at Textile Today Innovation Hub.

All the selected 101 will be awarded Innovation Black Belt upon the project completion. Innovation Black Belt is an exclusive initiative of Textile Today Innovation Hub for the textile and apparel industry that helps to create professionals who go through 256 hours extensive Factory Skills Development training and real hands-on problem-solving experience in different particular areas of Textile Industry.

Total Tk 49 lacs training, research and award money fund has been declared for the development of this Innovation Masterminds.

Minhazul Hoque, director of Fatullah Dyeing and Calendering Mills Ltd said the industry needs to know demand precision. Ensuring quality is essential and professionals need to have problem solving skills.

Thanking all the participants and the best 25 from universities and textile colleges, Engr Shafiqur Rahman CIP, president at the Institution of Textile Engineers and Technologists (ITET) said, “Our $100bn target will be achieved through your leadership. In recent years, our textile universities and institutions have increased greatly - which is hugely helping the industry.

“Textile engineers and the sector are building BD's economic growth. You’ve to be future leaders of the industry. Past was production centric. But it’s sustainability, innovation. This leader making initiative is TTH. I'm thankful to the TT team. Without innovation our industry will be sick. That's why I think this National Conference will create a difference. “

Eousup Novee Bablu, GM, Textile Today Innovation Hub was the moderator of the event.

TTH 8th Season's other sponsors are – Platinum Sponsors Dysin Group and Jay Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Prize Money Sponsor is Apna Organics Private Limited; Sponsors are Sameet Dye Chem and Sota Ghar Colour House; Quality Partner is SGS Bangladesh Ltd. and TexMeta is the Networking Partner.