UGC emphasises use of digital technology - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh University Grants Commission member and its Innovation Committee convener Professor Md Sazzad Hossain called for facilitating services in the country’s universities using digital technology and ensuring good governance and accountability in all activities.

He made this call in his speech at the training on implementation of e-Governance and Innovation Action Plan 2023-24 and skill development. UGC’s innovation team organised the daylong training at the UGC office on Sunday.

UGC research support and publication department director Fakhrul Islam presided over the progrmme where UGC secretary Ferdous Zaman gave a speech as a special guest.

Speaking as chief guest at the workshop, Professor Sazzad Hossain said that the use of technology should be increased to complete any work quickly, fairly and impartially. Digital administration system should be developed as part of paperless office system.

Ferdous Zaman said that education and research should be given attention to make Bangladesh a developed country.

Fakhrul Islam said that education, research, and reputation of the universities should be increased to take the universities of the country to the desired place in the ranking.

Dwijendra Chandra Das, programmer and focal point officer of Innovation Team of UGC conducted the training. A total of 17 officials of different levels of the commission participated in the event.

The training session was conducted by the directorate of Secondary and Higher Education joint secretary Noor-e-Alam, also focal point of Annual Performance Agreement (APA), Mohammad Zobair, Innovation Committee member and system analyst of the same directorate, and Bishnu Mallick, deputy director of UGC and focal point officer of APA. source : new age