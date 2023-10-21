US embassy in Dhaka flies flag at half-staff - Dainikshiksha

US Embassy in Bangladesh today hoisted its flag at half-mast to "mourn every innocent life lost" in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Hass has ordered the US Embassy flag to be flown at half-staff today, according to an embassy press release issued yesterday.

"We mourn civilians of every faith and every nationality who have been killed in the conflict," said Secretary of US State Anthony Blinken, the press release reads.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is observing a one-day state mourning today for the Palestinians killed in recent Israeli attacks.