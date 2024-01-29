Vandalism towards property unacceptable: BRAC University - Dainikshiksha

Vandalism towards property unacceptable: BRAC University

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Dainikshiksha Desk: BRAC University believes, like all great institutions of higher education, its role should be to create space for all views to be discussed and debated constructively, predicated on tolerance and respect. The university believes in the exchange of ideas through dialogue, said a press rlease on Monday (29 January).

The news release added that the university considers any act of vandalism towards national property as unacceptable behavior and does not tolerate or support such activities. 

The recent act of tearing pages of a textbook published by the government, included in the national curriculum for students enrolled in 7th grade in schools, and asking others to do the same in a public forum, is an act of vandalism, a behavior not supported by BRAC University. 

The university, therefore, cannot offer a part-time teaching contract to Asif Mahtab Utsha for the Spring-2024 semester. However, the university will compensate Utsha for his time and efforts towards his preparatory work for Spring-2024.

The university respects and fully complies with the country's constitution and laws on all matters. Accordingly, it does not promote homosexuality as has been alleged by some quarters in various social media content. However, the university believes in equal rights and opportunities for every single human being to realize their potential.

AL to hold peace rallies on Jan 30 - dainik shiksha AL to hold peace rallies on Jan 30 UN agency in Gaza under fire after Oct 7 involvement claims - dainik shiksha UN agency in Gaza under fire after Oct 7 involvement claims Education Minister calls for further review of exam and evaluation system - dainik shiksha Education Minister calls for further review of exam and evaluation system Prof Sitesh Chandra appointed as DU pro-VC - dainik shiksha Prof Sitesh Chandra appointed as DU pro-VC EWU hosts freshers’ orientation for the 2024 Spring Semester - dainik shiksha EWU hosts freshers’ orientation for the 2024 Spring Semester please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.21045804023743