Weather forecast: Rain, thunder showers over 8 divisions, BMD says

dainikshiksha desk |

Rain and thunder showers, accompanied by temporary gusty winds, are forecasted at a few places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, according to BMD’s weather bulletin for Friday.

Additionally, one or two places in Rangpur and Barishal divisions may also experience these weather phenomena.

Light to moderate fog may occur at different parts of the country during the early morning hours, it said.

Night temperatures are expected to experience a slight decrease, while day temperatures are likely to remain nearly unchanged across the country.source: unb

