Weather may remain dry over country - Dainikshiksha

Weather may remain dry over country

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, said a met office forecast for the next 24-hours begins from 9am today.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 34.0 degree Celsius at Sitakunda and the lowest temperature today was recorded 15.5 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

The low pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining area moved west-northwestwards and now lies over the same area. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further.

The sun sets at 5:10 pm today and rises at 6:22 am tomorrow in the capital. source: bss

