7 colleges’ students block Nilkhet for 1-point demand

Some students of seven affiliated colleges with Dhaka University took position in Nilkhet intersection area blocking the road in realizing their demand to relax CGPA condition for promoting to the next year.

Defying rain, the students at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, with a banner, brought out a procession from Rafin Plaza and, later, sit-in at Nilkhet.

On information, police came to the spot and they are trying to remove them from the road.

The protesting students said their one-point demand is to relax CGPA and get promotion to the next year through improvement exams up to three subjects.

Additional police personnel were deployed to avert untoward incidents.