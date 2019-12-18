 Dainikshiksha - Bangladeshi online newspaper and news agency based on education

Ex-OC Moazzem gets 8yrs’ jail for circulating Nusrat’s video
Fund for public univs to be stopped if provocative acts continue: PM - dainik shiksha
Fund for public univs to be stopped if provocative acts continue: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said the government will stop providing funds to public universities if their teachers do not stop provocative activities to take their students to a wrong path in the name of movement. ‘The government will stop all funding...why should the government provid

Buet expels 26 students over Abrar murder - dainik shiksha
Buet expels 26 students over Abrar murder

Buet authorities have expelled its 26 students for their alleged involvement in Abrar Fahad murder case. Of the 26 students, police have already pressed charges against 25 students in the murder case, a press release issued by the Buet said tonight. Board of Residence and Discipline (BRD) of Bangla

IU celebrates 41st founding anniversary - dainik shiksha
IU celebrates 41st founding anniversary

The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia celebrated the 41st founding anniversary on the campus on Friday amid festive mood and enthusiasm. The daylong celebration included hoisting of the national and university flags, a colourful procession, a discussion programme and cultural event. Mar

Kuet shut after clash over soccer match - dainik shiksha
Kuet shut after clash over soccer match

Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) was closed for an indefinite period yesterday after students of two dormitories clashed over a football match on Friday, which left six injured. “The residential students have been asked to vacate the halls,” said Kuet Vice-chancellor Quazi S

Cumilla University's 1st convocation Jan 27 - dainik shiksha
Cumilla University's 1st convocation Jan 27

The first convocation of Cumilla University will be held on January 27 next year. A central committee and various sub-committees have been formed to organize the conclave and the registration process, said a press release on Sunday. Details of the convention will be made available through a notice

Mehedi confesses to hitting Abrar first - dainik shiksha
Mehedi confesses to hitting Abrar first

Mehedi Hasan Robein, one of the key accused in Abrar murder case, today confessed to a magistrate that he led the attack on Buet student Abrar Fahad on a horrific night on October 7. Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain recorded the statement of Mehedi for around four hours after DB Inspecto

Three remanded in Abrar murder case - dainik shiksha
Three remanded in Abrar murder case

A Dhaka court put three-day remand on each of three suspects of Abrar murder on Wednesday. The court of metropolitan magistrate Tofazzal Hossain issued the order. The remanded are BUET students — Shamsul Arefin, Moniruzzaman Monir and Akash Hossain. Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of Banglades

