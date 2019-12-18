College - Dainikshiksha

Category: College
World Teachers’ Day
The World Teachers’ day is being observed today In Bangladesh along with the rest of the world. World Teachers’ Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/Unesco recommendation concerning the status of teachers. This recommendation sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibili
Khulna coaching centres full as schools, colleges empty
From primary school to college level, you will not find a full class in Khulna but visit any of the coaching centres that have proliferated in the city, and you will see every batch they run filled to the brim with students. Concerned people urged the teachers to come back to their ethical responsi
DU students stage demo demanding end to affiliation of 7 colleges
A group of Dhaka University students blocked the Shahbagh crossing on Wednesday demanding an end to the university’s affiliation with seven colleges. Mostakim Ahmed, leader of the demonstrators, said, ‘We are demanding an end to the affiliation as DU does not have the capability to bear the burden
Two Viqarunnisa teachers indicted for Aritree suicide
A Dhaka court on Wednesday indicted two teachers of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in a case over the suicide of Class IX student Aritree Adhikari. Dhaka third additional metropolitan sessions judge Md Rabiul Alam framed the charges against them in the case. The indicted are — Zinnat Ara, prin
Teacher suspended for setting question on 'Sefuda'
A teacher of Rajuk Uttara Model College has been suspended for setting questions on controversial Facebook personality Sefat Ullah alias Sefuda. Johinul Hasan was suspended after controversy flared up over the question paper for the pre-test examination of 10th grade, said Md Ziaul Haque, chairman
Chuadanga college girl found dead
A college student was found dead at her house in Hatkaluganj area of the district town on Thursday night. The deceased was Jhuma Khatun, 19, a Class XII student of Chuadanga Ideal Government Women College and daughter of Abdus Samad. Quoting locals, police said Jhuma along with her mother Julekha
College application starts from May 12
Classes at all the colleges across the country for education year 2019-20 will begin from July 1, the government said in its guideline issued today. It said, students who passed SSC this year will be selected on base of their results and without the need for college entrance examination. College ap
Student, her lover kill Sylhet college teacher
Sylhet Madan Mohan College teacher Saifur Rahman was murdered by his student and her lover as he had tried to force her to marry him. Both of the couple, Nishat Tasnim Rupa, 20, daughter of Shafiqur Rahman of Khidirpur village under Shah Paran Police thana in the city, and her lover Mozammil Hossai
All coaching centres closed from Apr 1 to May 6
All types of coaching centres will remain closed from April 1 to May 6, 2019, ahead of the Higher Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations scheduled to begin on April 3. Education minister Dipu Moni told this to journalists at the ministry on Monday. ‘In spite of keeping the respec
Covered van runs over college girl in Chattogram city
A college girl died after she was run over by a covered van in Kotwali area of Chattogram city morning. The victim is identified as Suma Borua, 20, an intermediate second year student of Government City College of Chattogram, Md Mohoshin, officer in-charge (OC) of Kotowali Police Station, told The
College boy rescued 4 days after abduction
Detectives rescued a college student from Lohagora upazila early yesterday, four days after he was kidnapped from Satkania for a ransom of Tk 50 lakh. A team of the Detective Branch of Chittagong Metropolitan Police raided a boarding house in Satkania and rescued Sadeq Sobhan Sakib, 17, from a room
Girls must wear burqa if they go to colleges and univs: Ahmed Shafi
Hefazet-e-Islam chief Shah Ahmed Shafi in a fresh statement on Sunday said girls must wear burqa if they want to get higher studies or they want to go to colleges and universities and their teachers must be female. He made the statement just two days after his sermon to his followers in a mahfil to
25 medical students hurt in Cumilla road accident
At least 25 students of a private medical college were injured in a road crash on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Maynamati cantonment area in Cumilla on Saturday night. Maynamati highway police sources said that the accident took place following a triangular collision among a covered van, a goods-lade
Viqarunnisa teacher gets bail
A Dhaka court on Sunday granted bail to Hasna Hena, a teacher of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, in a case filed on charges of provoking a class IX student to commit suicide. Judge Baki Billah of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court passed the order after Hasna Hena’s lawyer Jahangir Alam filed
Viqarunnisa student’s suicide ‘heart-rending’, observes HC
The High Court on Tuesday observed that the suicide by a student of Viqarunnisa Noon School is heart-rending and termed the insulting of her parents a ‘very bad example’. The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Rajik Al Jalil came up with the observations when a Supreme Court lawyer
587 edu institutions to get WiFi connection soon: Jabbar
A total of 587 government colleges, universities and training institutions are going to get high-speed internet connectivity soon. Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) with the initiative of Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology would start the implem
Number of Bangladeshi students in US increases by 4.9pc in 2018
The number of students from Bangladesh in the United States increased by 4.9 percent during the last school year, beating the international average increase of 1.5 percent. A total of 7,496 students have been admitted to different educational institutions in the US, according to 2018 Open Doors Rep
Bijoy Phul competition for students goes on across countr
The first ever countrywide ‘Bijoy Phul’ making competition for students up to Class XII at all educational institutions are being held from October 17 in memory of Liberation War martyrs. The competition which will continue till December 13 also includes story and poem writing, poem recitation, dr
DHAKA DENTAL COLLEGE Class boycott continues
Students of Dhaka Dental College at Mirpur in the capital continued class boycotts to press the demand for reinstating the previous principal who was recently transferred and made an officer on special duty. The ongoing unrest at the government run Dhaka Dental College was prompted by removal of pr