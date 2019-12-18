Exams - Dainikshiksha

Category: Exams
Monday’s JSC, JDC exams postponed
The Junior School Certificate and Junior Dakhil Certificate examinations scheduled for Monday have been postponed as very severe cyclonic storm Bulbul continues to approach the coast. MA Khair, public relations officer of the Education Ministry, confirmed the matter to UNB on Saturday noon. The po
BUET class, exam boycott continues
The protesting students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology on Sunday continued boycotting all sorts of academic activities to press for fulfillment of their demands following the murder of their fellow student Abrar Fahad. They would continue their boycott of classes and examina
JU A unit admission tests held
The ‘A unit’ entry test for Jahangirnagar University’s 2019-20 academic session was held on Sunday. The one hour test of Mathematical and Physical Sciences faculty under started at 9am. Rest of the examinations under ‘A Unit’ and ‘H Unit’ will be held on September 23. The tests under ‘D unit’ will
73.93 pc pass rate in HSC, equivalent exams
This year, 73.93 per cent students have passed the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations. The results were officially unveiled by prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday morning. They will be later published at a press briefing at the education ministry in the afternoon. A tot
HSC results on July 17
The results of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate and its equivalent examinations will be published on July17. ‘The results of HSC and its equivalent examinations will be published on July 17. The results will be handed over to prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban
IU publishes Fazil, Kamil exams' results
The results of Fazil second and third year final examinations of 2016 and Kamil third year final examination of 2017 under Islamic University in Kushtia have been published on Monday. IU vice-chancellor Professor M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari published the results as the chief guest at his office at aro
Question Leak, Admission Cheat: 87 DU students to be charged
Following an investigation for one and a half years, the police have finalised a charge sheet against 87 students of Dhaka University and 38 others over their alleged involvement in question leak and cheating their way into the university. The charge sheet will be submitted to court after the Eid-u
28 held over ‘question paper leak’ in Satkhira
The law enforcers claimed to have detained 28 people from Kalaroa upazila in Satkhira this morning for their alleged involvement in leaking question papers of recruitment tests. Eighteen of them are students and eight are their guardians and two are members of a fraud gang, said Lt Mahmudur Rahman,
82.20pc pass in SCC, equivalent exams
A new age file photo of jubilant boys of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College in Dhaka throw one of their fellows celebrating their results in SSC examination. The results of this year’s Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations were published on Monday showing 82.20 per cent pass r
Saturday’s HSC exams shifted to May 14 due to Fani
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations scheduled to be held on Saturday have been shifted to May 14 due to cyclonic storm Fani which is likely to hit Bangladesh tomorrow. Prof Tapan Kumar Sarker, Secretary of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, con
HSC exams start today
More than 13 lakh students sit for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations this morning with the government taking various measures to prevent question leak. A total of 13,51,505 examinees from 9,081 educational institutions under 10 education boards will appear in the ex
40th BCS preliminary exam May 3
The 40th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examination will be held on May 3. The test will be held simultaneously in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centres, according to a press release of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued to
SSC ICT exam postponed in Jashore for mistakes in question papers
The Information and Communications Technology examination under Jashore board has been postponed following printing mistakes in the question paper on Tuesday. The fresh date of the examination will be informed letter, said Professor Abdul Alim, chairman of the board. [inside-ad] The chairman also
Two jailed for one month over SSC question leak
A mobile court in Tangail on Saturday jailed two persons for one month for leaking out question paper of mathematics of the ongoing secondary school certificate examination.
10,387 SSC, equivalent examinees absent, 24 expelled
On the first day of this year’s Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations on Saturday, 10,387 students were absent and 24 were expelled. On the day, 17,98,706 regular and irregular students took exams for Bangla 1st paper, Easy Bangla 1st paper, Bangla Language and Bangladesh Culture
5,47,386 students drop out after registering for SSC exams
A total of 5,47,386 students dropped out after their registration for secondary final examinations 2019 under ten boards of education. A total of 17,40,937 regular students along with 3,91,054 irregular students will sit for the Secondary School Certificate and its equivalent examinations of 2019 b
Keep enough time in hand to reach SSC exam centres: DMP
Dhaka police today advised the guardians of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinees to keep enough time in their hands in order to reach the examination centres. Reminding the SSC examinees of the traffic congestions at different points of the capital due to on-going development works, Dh
Cent percent success for 3,042 schools
The number of schools under the general education boards with both 100 percent and zero percent pass rate in Junior School Certificate (JSC) examination has decreased than the previous year. A total of 3,042 educational institutions achieved 100 percent pass rate this year, which was 3,559 last yea
Primary pass rate over 97 percent
Fifth grade terminal examination Primary Education Completion witnessed a rise, marking at over 97 percent this year. The pass rate is 97.59 per cent, up from what was 95.18 per cent last year. The pass rate in Ebtedaye terminal tests was 97.69 per cent. The number of GPA 5 achievers in PEC stood a