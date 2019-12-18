University - Dainikshiksha

Category: University
IU celebrates 41st founding anniversary
The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia celebrated the 41st founding anniversary on the campus on Friday amid festive mood and enthusiasm. The daylong celebration included hoisting of the national and university flags, a colourful procession, a discussion programme and cultural event. Mar
Buet expels 26 students over Abrar murder
Buet authorities have expelled its 26 students for their alleged involvement in Abrar Fahad murder case. Of the 26 students, police have already pressed charges against 25 students in the murder case, a press release issued by the Buet said tonight. Board of Residence and Discipline (BRD) of Bangla
Abrar murder: Arrest warrant against 4 fugitive accused
A Dhaka court today accepted the charge sheet against 25 accused in connection with a case filed over the killing of Buet student Abrar Fahad. The court also issued an arrest warrant against four fugitive accused as the investigation officer showed them absconding in the charge sheet. Additional C
Kuet shut after clash over soccer match
Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) was closed for an indefinite period yesterday after students of two dormitories clashed over a football match on Friday, which left six injured. “The residential students have been asked to vacate the halls,” said Kuet Vice-chancellor Quazi S
BUET class, exam boycott continues
The protesting students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology on Sunday continued boycotting all sorts of academic activities to press for fulfillment of their demands following the murder of their fellow student Abrar Fahad. They would continue their boycott of classes and examina
Cumilla University's 1st convocation Jan 27
The first convocation of Cumilla University will be held on January 27 next year. A central committee and various sub-committees have been formed to organize the conclave and the registration process, said a press release on Sunday. Details of the convention will be made available through a notice
Dhaka University Ka unit results suspended
Dhaka University on Sunday suspended results of Ka Unit admission test citing errors due to a technical glitch. We are optimistic about republishing the result within three or four days. He said they noticed some errors in the mathematics section. That’s why we decided to suspend the result, said S
Mehedi confesses to hitting Abrar first
Mehedi Hasan Robein, one of the key accused in Abrar murder case, today confessed to a magistrate that he led the attack on Buet student Abrar Fahad on a horrific night on October 7. Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain recorded the statement of Mehedi for around four hours after DB Inspecto
Three remanded in Abrar murder case
A Dhaka court put three-day remand on each of three suspects of Abrar murder on Wednesday. The court of metropolitan magistrate Tofazzal Hossain issued the order. The remanded are BUET students — Shamsul Arefin, Moniruzzaman Monir and Akash Hossain. Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of Banglades
Protesters want outlawing student politics at BUET
Former and current students and teachers of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology demanded outlawing student politics at the university on Wednesday. They brought out a silent procession on the campus in the morning and sought
2 DU students remanded in arm case
A Dhaka court today placed two former leaders of Dhaka University unit Chhatra League on two-day remand each in connection with an arms case.
Feni river deal was Abrar's last Facebook post
In his last Facebook post, Abrar Fahad expressed his critical view about Bangladesh’s agreement with India allowing the country to withdraw water from Feni river. Abrar, a second-year student at electrical and electronic engineering department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology
9 held over Buet student Abrar murder
A total of nine students have so far been detained for their alleged link to murder of Buet student Abrar Fahad, according to police. “We have detained nine students over Abrar murder,” Krishna Pada Roy, additional deputy commissioner (crime) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said while talking t
UGC probe body recommends withdrawal of BSMRSTU VC
University Grants Commission (UGC) has recommended withdrawal of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University (BSMRSTU) Vice Chancellor Prof Khondoker Md Nasiruddin based on evidence of irregularities and corruption. The UGC probe committee, formed to investigate the irregula
GOPALGANJ UNIV STUDENT UNREST Protests for VC’s removal continue for 11th day
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University students continued their demonstration in Gopalganj on Saturday for the 11th straight day demanding removal of its vice-chancellor Khondoker Md Nasiruddin. The demonstrators demanded resignation of the VC for his alleged involvemen
15.49% pass DU Ga unit entry test
The admission test results of Ga (C) unit under the Business Faculty of Dhaka University for 2019-2020 session were published on Thursday with a pass rate of 15.49 percent. Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman announced the results at the central admission office in the admini
Sexual harassment: Demo at RU postponed till Sunday on VC’s assurance
Rajshahi University students, who were protesting the sexual harassment of a fellow student at a hall provost’s house, postponed their demonstration till Sunday following an assurance from the vice chancellor. The students have been demanding resignation of Dr Bithika Banik, the provost of Bangamat
Protests continue against VC at JU
Jahangirnagar University teachers and students continued their demonstration on Thursday for the removal of the vice-chancellor Professor Farzana Islam for her alleged involvement in corruption and irregularities in development projects. Under the banner of Jahangirnagar against Corruption over 70
JU A unit admission tests held
The ‘A unit’ entry test for Jahangirnagar University’s 2019-20 academic session was held on Sunday. The one hour test of Mathematical and Physical Sciences faculty under started at 9am. Rest of the examinations under ‘A Unit’ and ‘H Unit’ will be held on September 23. The tests under ‘D unit’ will